SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

CWYUF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.09.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

