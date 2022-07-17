SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 487,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 338,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHY. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Featured Stories

