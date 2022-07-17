Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $22.24 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.37.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

