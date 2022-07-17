Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Up 140.5% in June

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRLP opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprague Resources in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

