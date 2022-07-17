Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $76.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $56.05 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,744.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,553 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

