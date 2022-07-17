Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $81.47

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.47 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 78.94 ($0.94). Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.94), with a volume of 413,432 shares changing hands.

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £312.43 million and a PE ratio of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.47.

Get Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust alerts:

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust

In related news, insider Sarah Slater purchased 20,000 shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,029.50).

(Get Rating)

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.