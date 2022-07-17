Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Cut to C$74.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.83.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$56.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$53.12 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.80.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

