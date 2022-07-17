Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

