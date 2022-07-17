Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$63.85 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.24.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$32.00 on Thursday. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Stelco Announces Dividend

About Stelco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

