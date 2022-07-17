Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$57.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.71.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

SJ opened at C$32.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$30.54 and a 1-year high of C$46.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.7299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

