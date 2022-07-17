Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $37.00. The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 5842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7,160.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 150,362 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

