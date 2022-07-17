Stifel Nicolaus Lowers OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to C$1.50

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.04.
OrganiGram Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.50.
About OrganiGram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
