Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after buying an additional 304,829 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

