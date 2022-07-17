StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BGSF from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $12.01 on Friday. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $125.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

BGSF Announces Dividend

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in BGSF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 86,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in BGSF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.