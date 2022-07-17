StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

CTHR stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

