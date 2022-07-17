StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $7.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

