StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Delcath Systems stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.16). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,900 shares of company stock worth $67,353. 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

