StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.15.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

