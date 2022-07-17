StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRAGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.15.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRAGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.