StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Tivity Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Tivity Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of Tivity Health

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

