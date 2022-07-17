StockNews.com Downgrades CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Hold

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

CNA opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

