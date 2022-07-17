StockNews.com Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
MMYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.
MakeMyTrip Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.28.
Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.