StockNews.com Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.28.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

About MakeMyTrip

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $360,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.