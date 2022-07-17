StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. NTB Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.