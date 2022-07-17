StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management dropped their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of BLPH opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.98.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.