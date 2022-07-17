StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management dropped their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BLPH opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

