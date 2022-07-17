StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.28 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

