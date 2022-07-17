StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.45.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 302,621 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,713 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

