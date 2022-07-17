StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Friedman Industries stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

