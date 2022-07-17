StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLMD. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

GLMD stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

