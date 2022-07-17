StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GENC opened at $9.48 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 million, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

