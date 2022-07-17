StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

