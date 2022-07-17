StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SQNS opened at $2.41 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Articles

