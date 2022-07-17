StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.68 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

