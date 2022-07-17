StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.68 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

