StockNews.com Lowers AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.19. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 35,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $3,763,893.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,245,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,287,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 35,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $3,763,893.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,245,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,287,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $1,455,601.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,280,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,840,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 708,541 shares of company stock worth $81,959,160. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AutoNation by 575.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 73,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.