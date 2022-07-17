StockNews.com Lowers IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of IEX opened at $186.26 on Thursday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.