StockNews.com Lowers IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.27.
IDEX Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of IEX opened at $186.26 on Thursday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
