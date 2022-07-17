Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 626 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 47,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $54.13 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07.

