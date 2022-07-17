Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in AutoZone by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,215.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,054.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,019.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

