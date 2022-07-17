Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.25% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMTB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMTB stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

