Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $369,000 Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 123,312 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 874,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 142,348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

