Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $472,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $230.33 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.