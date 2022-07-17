Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $391,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,862,000 after buying an additional 977,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,683,000 after buying an additional 726,041 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,531,000 after buying an additional 489,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

