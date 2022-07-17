Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 135.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

