Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 195 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

Welltower Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.