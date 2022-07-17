Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

STRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

