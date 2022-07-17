Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the June 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNAX. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SNAX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Insider Activity at Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted Casey bought 54,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,051 shares in the company, valued at $246,061.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,645.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Casey purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,061.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 318,523 shares of company stock valued at $362,588 over the last 90 days. 50.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the first quarter worth $1,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, nutrition products, and carne seca products.

