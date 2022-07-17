S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,437.30

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,437.30 ($28.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,985 ($23.61). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,100 ($24.98), with a volume of 2,171 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($31.64) target price on shares of S&U in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

S&U Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,231.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,435.81. The company has a market capitalization of £255.17 million and a P/E ratio of 670.93. The company has a quick ratio of 36.78, a current ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About S&U

In other S&U news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($29.80), for a total value of £30,072 ($35,765.94). Also, insider Graham Coombs purchased 912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,180 ($25.93) per share, with a total value of £19,881.60 ($23,646.05).

(Get Rating)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

