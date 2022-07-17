Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of F5 worth $36,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of F5 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of F5 by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $148.33 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.13 and a 200-day moving average of $189.68.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

