Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,885 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $25,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 227,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

