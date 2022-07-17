Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 733,346 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 201.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Americold Realty Trust worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $263,910,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $128,703,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $77,475,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,690,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,431 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,498 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.