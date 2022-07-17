Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 292,984 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,984 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.70% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $32,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 69.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 531,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 217,808 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 177,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $13.86 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

