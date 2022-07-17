Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $33,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after purchasing an additional 212,915 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAH stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

