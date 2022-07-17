Summit Global Investments Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 631.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $744,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

